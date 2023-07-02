The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up 2.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $21,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.70. 1,323,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,181. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.24.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,066,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,079,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,066,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,079,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,083 shares of company stock worth $77,324,837. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

