The Sandbox Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $143.97 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001458 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $831.89 million and approximately $143.97 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,869,731,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

