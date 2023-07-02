Threshold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.06 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Threshold has a total market cap of $226.82 million and $10.06 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020406 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,543.95 or 1.00028247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002146 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02272572 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $17,216,878.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

