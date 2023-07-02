Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to Buy

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Thule Group AB (publ) Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Thule Group AB (publ) stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. Thule Group AB has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $15.81.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

