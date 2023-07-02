Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.84

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and traded as high as $23.05. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 47,341 shares.

Tokio Marine Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

