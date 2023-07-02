Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $65.68

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.68 and traded as high as $72.18. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $71.95, with a volume of 91,690 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOELY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tokyo Electron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Nomura started coverage on Tokyo Electron in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.