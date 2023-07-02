tomiNet Self Reported Market Cap Hits $280.79 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, tomiNet has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $280.79 million and approximately $26.30 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00013852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About tomiNet

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 4.35306101 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $29,235,628.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

