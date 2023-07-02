Toncoin Price Down 4% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.89 billion and $10.06 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00004688 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014432 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,531.42 or 1.00024194 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.40157734 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $9,445,873.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

