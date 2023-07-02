TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLD. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.50.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $266.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $267.41.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

