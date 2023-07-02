Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $204,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 675.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 41.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NTG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.61. 12,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $39.29.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,341.47%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.