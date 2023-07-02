Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 6,560 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 367% compared to the average volume of 1,406 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCCO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SCCO traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,825. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after buying an additional 756,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,942,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 761.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 134.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,189 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

