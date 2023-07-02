Transcontinental (TCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on July 24th

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th.

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$23.27 and a 12-month high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.40 million.

About Transcontinental

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Transcontinental from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

