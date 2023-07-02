Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Trimble were worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Trimble Price Performance

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,178,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $52.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.