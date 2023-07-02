Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Up 91.1% in June

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the May 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

NASDAQ:TRIB remained flat at $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,837. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Articles

