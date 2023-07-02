TRON One Day Volume Hits $142.99 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, TRON has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.42 billion and approximately $142.99 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008854 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002686 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002082 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000902 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002505 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000951 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,911,375,929 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
