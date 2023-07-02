Truist Financial Cuts Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $34.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GBCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $31.17 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,965.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $35,075.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,365.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,965.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,135 shares of company stock valued at $376,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,300,000 after buying an additional 388,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,256,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,295,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,622,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

