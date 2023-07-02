Truist Financial Cuts Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $61.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

