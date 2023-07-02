Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Ultralife stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of -484.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,491,497.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,247 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,074,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,652,290.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 57,110 shares of company stock worth $242,918. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 58,875 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

