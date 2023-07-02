Unique Wealth LLC Acquires 1,865 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

