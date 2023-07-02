United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Increased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3,055.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 81,253 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $666,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $179.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.32 and a 200-day moving average of $180.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

