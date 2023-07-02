Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $50.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.82.

NYSE U opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. Analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $312,647.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,138.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,671 shares of company stock worth $14,783,224 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 232,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 49,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

