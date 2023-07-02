US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UTWY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1529 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

