USDD (USDD) Reaches Market Cap of $737.77 Million

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One USDD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDD has a total market cap of $737.77 million and approximately $18.17 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 738,948,111 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a stablecoin issued by the TRON DAO Reserve, pegged to the US dollar to maintain steady value for electronic payments and to bridge the digital and traditional assets gap. The cryptocurrency’s stability and security are ensured by over-collateralization with major digital assets like BTC, USDT, and TRX, with a collateral ratio always above 120% of the circulating USDD, adjusted responsively according to market conditions. Founded by H.E. Justin Sun in 2017, TRON DAO created USDD as a tool to increase transaction scale and hedge against the price volatility of cryptocurrencies, thereby promoting its use in both blockchain and real-world economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

