Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 103.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,964 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $55.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

