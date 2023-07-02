Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 78,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 232,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 55,644 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

