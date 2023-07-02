Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 55,572 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,572 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in KeyCorp by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Barclays reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

