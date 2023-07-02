Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,084 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 2.6% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after acquiring an additional 561,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after buying an additional 541,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,647,000 after buying an additional 1,684,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after buying an additional 2,862,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $61.42.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

