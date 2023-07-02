Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 894 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.15. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

