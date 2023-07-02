Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Short Interest Down 45.0% in June

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMCA remained flat at $10.71 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,918. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

