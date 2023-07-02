Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 7.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $97,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VUG traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,238. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

