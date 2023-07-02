Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Lifted by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average of $106.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

