Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1919 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,942,000 after purchasing an additional 241,062 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 68,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

