Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $62.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

