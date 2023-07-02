Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $77.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.651 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

