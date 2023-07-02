Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.77. The stock had a trading volume of 87,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.22 and its 200 day moving average is $191.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.