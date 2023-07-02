Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,658,000 after buying an additional 398,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

