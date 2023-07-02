Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Stock Position Reduced by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF comprises 2.1% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $25,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,395,371 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,251,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 105,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 70,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

VTHR opened at $197.45 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $198.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.54.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.8417 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

