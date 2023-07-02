Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.349 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $47.42 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.