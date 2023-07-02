Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Raised by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 149,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 49,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $50.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

