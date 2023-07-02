Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.21 (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2079 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTES opened at $100.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.68 and a 1-year high of $101.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTES. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,943,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $459,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

