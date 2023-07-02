Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.89. 685,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,563. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

