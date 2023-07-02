Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Signify Wealth’s 10th Largest Position

Signify Wealth trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012,927 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,406.0% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,308,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after buying an additional 2,273,437 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 833.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,036,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,588,000 after buying an additional 1,818,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,249,000 after buying an additional 1,090,278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

