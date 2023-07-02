Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of VT stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.98. 1,184,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,791. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

