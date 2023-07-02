Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Raised by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

