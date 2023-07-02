Velas Trading Down 4% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Velas has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $33.51 million and $460,078.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00043126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00031529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,469,919,867 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

