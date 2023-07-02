VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Update

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRME. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VerifyMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

VerifyMe Price Performance

VRME traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.38. 31,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 58.16%. The business had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VerifyMe will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VerifyMe Company Profile

(Free Report)

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.