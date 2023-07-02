Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $234,054.47 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,599.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.00368317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.13 or 0.00961209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.21 or 0.00546437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00066774 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00159893 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,103,022 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

