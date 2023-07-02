Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Short Interest Update

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,050,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 19,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

VTNR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. 1,892,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $691.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 1.57%. Analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

In other Vertex Energy news, COO James Gary Rhame acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,604,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 167,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44,426 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 250,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

