Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NIE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. 60,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,839. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

