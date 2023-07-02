Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Down 32.8% in June

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Vitru alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTRU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitru Trading Down 0.4 %

Vitru stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. 67,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of -0.18. Vitru has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.51 million for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitru Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.